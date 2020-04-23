Jobless claims down, but frustrations still high among Nebraskans seeking help

Frustration is growing among thousands of Nebraskans waiting for financial help from the state.

New numbers released Thursday show another 12,000 people applied for unemployment benefits in Nebraska last week.

That's the lowest number since the pandemic hit, but it’s little comfort to people like Richard Vance who still haven’t received their first unemployment check.

“I’m just so frustrated,” said Vance, noting he’s been looking for work for several months, as a way to supplement his social security. “I’ve tried a lot of different things to fill in. Then it comes out to stay home -- we want you to stay home.”

He’s been spending a lot of his time on the phone trying to figure out if a check is on its way; often finding himself on hold, but on Thursday someone picked up.

“I’m calling regarding to the status of my claim,” Vance tells the person on the other end of the line.

He’s told his claim is still being processed. Over the past five weeks, the state has been trying to manage more than 90,000 claims.

“How long is that going to be?,” Vance asked over the phone, to which the answer was, “Usually it’s 21 days, but we’re really backed up right now.”

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts addressed that backup Thursday.

“The software to process the pandemic unemployment applications just became operational today, we just got it up and running,” said the governor, noting the goal is to now process 75 percent of the claims in the next 21 to 28 days.

As for where this leaves Richard, he’s just hoping to see some help in time to stay caught up with his bills.