Job fair puts on drive-through to help spread employment opportunities amid COVID-19

With a lot of businesses shut down because of the coronavirus restrictions there are people looking for work. There’s an innovative way to get job information into the hands of those who really need it.

Kathy Zywiez is getting ready for the monthly job fair at the comfort inn at 70th and Grover. But today's event is a little different.

“In light of the ten-person limitation we decided that there are still a lot of people looking, even more so now and there are still employers that are hiring,” said Zywiez.

So she decided to emulate what restaurant owners are doing.

"I've got protective gear to wear," she said.

It's a drive-through job fair.

“I will be the only person handing the bags and people will just simply drive through go home and in the safety of their own home...there's applications, there are brochures, there are online application instruction sheets, so people should be able to get through it plus all the contact information,” said Zywiez.

Many of those driving through today's job fair suddenly found themselves unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Michalle Barrientos is one of them.

“I have a job but they are not working right now so I’m okay right now, but I’ll need money you know. I need money,” said Barrientos.

Kathy was handing out packets well before the fair's start time. She says she got 130 inquiries asking about the job fair. A steady stream of job seekers is proof Kathy says of the demand for work.

“This is very important for them to know that people are still looking for them,” she said.

The packets listed jobs in assisted living, construction, grocery stores, and housework.

The job fair is held on the first of the month throughout the year.