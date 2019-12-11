Jersey City’s mayor says gunmen targeted kosher market

The mayor of Jersey City says it’s clear that the gunmen in a furious shooting that left six people dead targeted a Jewish market.

Bystanders look on as law enforcement arrive on the scene following reports of shooting, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Mayor Steven Fulop refused to call it an anti-Semitic attack, but he said surveillance video shows the gunmen driving slowly through the city’s street.

Then they stopped outside a kosher grocery store, calmly got out of their van and immediately opened fire.

Fulop’s public safety director had said Tuesday that terrorism wasn’t suspected.

Neither the state attorney general, who is running the investigation, nor any other law enforcement authority has confirmed the shooters targeted Jews.

A police officer, three bystanders and two suspects all died in the shooting just across the Hudson River from New York City.

