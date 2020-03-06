Jerry Seinfeld to perform in Lincoln in May

Jerry Seinfeld is heading back to Lincoln in a couple months.

The comedian will take the stage at the Lied Center for Performing Arts at 7 p.m. May 8.

General tickets sale open at 11 a.m. March 13. With prices starting at $55, they can be purchased online, by phone at 402-472-4747, or at the Lied Center box office, located at 301 N. 12th St.

Currently wrapping up a residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, Seinfeld is known for joking about life's little things, relating to audiences everywhere and driving the popularity of his eponymous NBC sitcom — the so-called “show about nothing” — from 1989 to 1998.

His Emmy-nominated streaming series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” and the Netflix special “Jerry Before Seinfeld,” have put him back in front of television audiences while he continues to perform nationally and internationally. His other credits include “The Larry Sanders Show,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Bee Movie.”