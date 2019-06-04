Jeopardy posts video of Holzhauer's losing match

The nation watched Monday as one of Jeopardy's most decorated players met his match.

Sixty-six contestants know what it’s like to face sports gambler James Holzhauer, but only one knows what it’s like to beat him: Emma Boettcher ended Holzhauer's 32-game winning streak on the episode that aired Monday. [ SOURCE ]

Boettcher found both Daily Doubles in the second round and went into Final Jeopardy with the lead, putting Holzhauer in an unprecedented situation.

Jeopardy.com also posted an interview with both contestants asking them about the historic moment: