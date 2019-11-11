'Jeopardy!' host Trebek chokes up over contestant’s heartfelt message

While a “Jeopardy!” contestant may have given a wrong answer in the show’s final round, his sweet message of support for 79-year-old host Alex Trebek certainly left an impression.

Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Contestant Dhruv Gaur didn’t attempt a Final Jeopardy answer in Monday’s Tournament of Champions episode. Instead, he wrote, “What is ‘We love you, Alex!’” The word “love” was symbolized by a heart.

“That’s very kind of you. Thank you,” said Trebek, upon reading Gaur’s message. Clearly choked up, he continued with the episode, nonetheless.

The answer cost Gaur his wagered $1,995, leaving him with only $5 and last place, but the contestant said on Twitter he’s just glad he had “the opportunity to say to Alex what everybody at the tournament was thinking.”

Gaur said Trebek, who has stage 4 pancreatic cancer, told the contestants at the time the episode was taped that he had to reenter treatment.

Trebek made the announcement to the public in September after a short period of optimism during which he stopped chemotherapy.

“We were all hurting for him so badly,” Gaur wrote. “When Final Jeopardy came up, I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and thought he should know.”

The moment inspired the Twitter hashtag “WeLoveYouAlex,” in which many expressed how Gaur’s message and Trebek himself touched their hearts.

“Couldn’t have said it better ourselves, Dhruv!” wrote the official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account.

Trebek, who has hosted “Jeopardy!” since 1984, first announced his diagnosis in March. He vowed to fight the disease and has continued to host the show while undergoing treatment.

According to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of the major cancers with 91 percent of patients dying within five years of a diagnosis. It is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

