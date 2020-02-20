Jellico hospital diverts ambulances after state of Tenn. receives wage complaints

The crisis is growing for Rennova Health, the company behind Jellico Community Hospital and Big South Fork Medical Center.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said it received 10 wage complaints against Jellico Community Hospital and Rennova Health as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

At around 11 p.m. Wednesday, WVLT confirmed with an employee at Jellico Community Hospital that they were diverting ambulances from the emergency room. This is the second time this has happened at a Rennova facility in recent months.

A representative for TDLWD said officials will investigate if employees aren't paid for 21 days. That deadline for Jellico is Friday.

Some Jellico employees said they're two paychecks behind. The last time they received pay was Jan. 17. Employees at Big South Fork Medical Center said they will also be two weeks behind if checks don't come this Friday.

Holding back tears, one employee said she was forced to leave her job in Jellico in search of something more stable. Several other employees have also reported leaving jobs at the hospital because of ongoing pay problems.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn sent troubling financial reports to the Tennessee Attorney General Saturday for further investigation.

In a series of letters between Blackburn and Rennova CEO Seamus Lagan, Blackburn said, "Tennesseans deserve to know that employers such as Rennova Health have their best interests in mind."

For the first time since the issues with payroll began, the elusive CEO responded to Blackburn with a letter of his own in which he claimed "I cannot guarantee success."

Several of WVLT's requests for comment have not been answered.

Payroll problems have plagued both Jellico and Big South Fork for months. However, the company faces financial troubles from multiple corners, including the IRS.

According to official documents, there is at least one tax lien against Big South Fork Medical Center. The facility also turned away ambulances from its emergency room for about a week, which forced patients to travel up to an hour to the next nearest hospitals in LaFollette, Knox County and Oak Ridge.

That hospital has since been taken off diversion.

A new report said Tennessee has the second most rural hospital closures behind Texas. Since 2018, three East Tennessee hospitals have closed: Jamestown Regional Medical Center, Physicians Regional Medical Center and Lakeway Regional Hospital.

