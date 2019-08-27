'Jazz' the K-9 retires from Sarpy County Sheriff's Office after 8 years

Jazz the K-9 has been with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office for eight years, and Tuesday they celebrated her retirement.

Jazz and her partner Deputy Amanda Illuzzi have been tracking down suspects, uncovering drugs, and helping search for a number of missing people together since 2011.

“I don’t know exactly a total number of how many times she’s really saved me, if you will because we’ve had a lot of surrenders and people give up just based on her barking or the announcement of us getting ready to send her in,” said Illuzzi.

To celebrate, Jazz got some big bones and a peanut butter cake at her party.

Jazz will stay with her partner through her retirement.

