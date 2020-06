Omaha Performing Arts have announced the kick off of this summer's Jazz on the Green series and reminding people that the event is now Jazz on YOUR Green.

New Orleans band, Darcy Malone, and the Tangle will be performing Thursday, July 9. The show starts at 6 p.m. with an opening act from Lincoln's Kris Lager.

The event will be live on Facebook for each event this year. No Facebook or Youtube account is required to watch.