Jays get back in win column, beat Seton Hall at home

After losing a pink out game for the first time on Friday, The Creighton women's basketball team was looking to get back into the win column on Sunday with a matchup against Seton Hall.

They did so, beating the Pirates 78 to 66.

It was a two point game at halftime. Then, the Jays used the three ball to open up a bigger lead in the third quarter.

Jaylyn Agnew scored 28 points to lead Creighton. Tatum Rembao also poured in 20.

The team plays the next two games on the road, starting with a game at Butler on Friday, before playing their final two of the regular season in Omaha.