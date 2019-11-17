Jay Miralles named First Responders Foundation Volunteer of the Year

Omaha's First Responders Foundation has named Jay Miralles as its 2019 Volunteer of the year.

Miralles was selected for his work with Guns & Hoses. He has played a key role in the event for several years.

Gun & Hoses is the Foundation’s Annual Boxing Challenge between local Firefighters and Law Enforcement.

His role in the event as Operations Commander involves coordinating what Miralles describes as the, "lights, camera, action, boxers and overall fan experience."

Miralles said he participates to stay, "connected to the community and especially the mission," and he said the award took him by surprise.

"I thought I was attending a board meeting," he said. "I had absolutely no idea what they had in store." He said when he discovered what the 'board meeting' was about, "I think my jaw hit the floor."

For more information about Guns & Hoses, visit gunsnhosesomaha.com.

For information on the First Responders Foundation, visit firstrespondersomaha.org.