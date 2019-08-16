James Bond’s Aston Martin goes for $6 million at auction

One of James Bond’s stunning Aston Martins, famous for movie props like ejector seats, machine guns and smoke machines, fetched a cool $6.4 million at auction Thursday.

Sleek, sophisticated and fit for a spy, the Aston Martin DB5 is inextricably linked to Secret Agent 007.

"So much of it was cultural, iconic status, it was really ahead of its time," said Barney Ruprecht, car specialist at RM Sotheby's. "And today, the cars are really a throwback to that."

Seen as a classic now, Bond's DB5 was the pinnacle of special-effects ingenuity in its era.

"Yeah, we do have a phone backed up to MI6 headquarters here," Ruprecht said.

The car auctioned by Sotheby's is fully loaded with all 13 gadgets seen in the movies, from a 30-caliber gun in each fender, to tire slashers and even a smoke machine.

Sold by an anonymous owner, it is one of three surviving models of its kind.

"The restoration around the car really involved making everything functional again - the rotating license plates, motor servos, to the GPS flashing in the dashboard," Ruprecht said. "Everything about the car fully works."

Used for promotion, this DB5 never appeared on film, but Sotheby's says that doesn't make it less of a gamechanger.

The car is ready to go home with the lucky buyer, helping them turn their deepest spy fantasies into reality.

Ruprecht said it is fully road legal and fully compliant anywhere in the world.

