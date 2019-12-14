Jake could use a new home

Lots of dogs move in and out of the Nebraska Humane Society but some take longer than others to find a new home.

Jake the dog is looking for a place to call home.

Jake is one of them. He’s a 9-year-old pit bull/bulldog who NHS describes as a Love Bug.

He loves being with people so the shelter, where he is in a kennel, is a special kind of trouble for him.

When you approach he will pretzel, practically turning himself inside out to get as close to you as he can.

Why he’s been on site so long is a mystery.

He does meet the standards for a majority bull breed so in Omaha he has to wear a muzzle when outside in public and follow all the bully rules. He is also a senior at 9-years-old.

He’s sweetly sensitive but he can get very nervous with too much handling. Sudden movements, loud noises and unfamiliar noises can scare him. In his previous home someone was kind of rough with him, so he is fearful of hitting and yelling.

Because of that, NHS has him as No Kids Under 12. They can be rowdy and scary. And he'd like to meet other dogs who aren't rowdy either. His owners need to use positive reinforcement.

When he knows you, he’s happy and friendly and a big ol’ lap dog. He just needs a gentle owner in a quieter home who will let him crawl up and snuggle and be the companion he was born to be.