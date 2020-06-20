Jake Meyers talks lack of deal for 2020 MLB season

A deal for a shortened 2020 season between the MLB's owners and players association has yet to materialize.

Jake Meyers talks to WOWT at his home in Elkhorn on Saturday, 6/20/20.

Eventually, Commissioner Rob Manfred may intervene and mandate the details for the season himself.

Former Nebraska and Westside player Jake Meyers was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2017.

Since then, he's worked his way up through the minors and was an every day player for the Astros during the start of spring training this year.

He told WOWT he sees both sides, and hopes a deal can be reached.

He said everyone will be much happier once they're playing baseball again.

Meyers added that because of everything that has gone on with the coronavirus followed by the failed negotiations thus far has done real damage to the sport.

"I think it has damaged baseball all the way down through high school," Meyers said. "You're seeing high school seniors not get opportunities that they would normally get. You're seeing college guys not get opportunities, you know, JUCO, DI, all that. It's just unfortunate because you see guys that you don't usually bet on make it to the big leagues and that could hurt those guys' chances."

Meyers hopes that he could make it onto the Astros big league squad with expanded rosters, should there be a season.