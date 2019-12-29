Jackknifed semi shuts down westbound I-80 at Wood River

As wintry weather added muscle on its trek across Nebraska Sunday, Interstate 80 was shut down westbound at Wood River due to a jackknifed semi blocking the road.

Slippery conditions caused a semi to jackknife shutting down westbound Interstate 80 at Wood River Sunday morning.

Westbound traffic was directed north to Highway 30 while crews respond to the crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol advised against travel where the snow has moved in over parts of west, north and central Nebraska.

This was preceded by rain in some areas and as temperatures fell that set up the threat of icy road conditions as well.

Snow plows got to work early on this in central Nebraska but travel troubles continue as the snow keeps falling and we're expecting to see some of it in the metro Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb. tweeted video of the rain changing over to snow and noted, "Lots of reports of thundersnow in the area," overnight.