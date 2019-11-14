Jack Hoffman given full scholarship to Midland University

Jack Hoffman, an eighth-grader from Atkinson, Nebraska was awarded a full-ride scholarship from Midland University’s football coach Jeff Jamrog.

Hoffman was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2011. He is a devout Nebraska football fan and is known for the many activities he has partaken in with the Nebraska team along with his friendship with current New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead. In 2013, Hoffman attended the Husker Spring Game where Jamrog, Assistant Athletic Director of Football Operations for UNL at the time, arranged for Hoffman to carry a 69-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The play was awarded the Best Moment of the year at the 2013 ESPY Awards.

“It was a great moment, but what it’s led to has been awesome,” Jamrog said. “Through the (Team Jack) Foundation, you’ve had over $8 million raised in the fight against cancer. It’s a heck of a story.”

Hoffman’s love for football never wavered despite all battles and setbacks. According to a release, he played his first competitive compact season of his life this fall for his junior high team, the West Holt Huskies.

“It was a little nerve-wracking at first,” Hoffman said of his first game. “But once you snap the ball a few times, you get used to it.”

According to a release, Jamrog believes he embodies everything worthy of being a Warriors recruit.

“It means everything,” Hoffman said. “How many kids get an offer from a college like this, especially from Midland.”

