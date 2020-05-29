JCPenney to begin reopening stores after declaring bankruptcy

(CNN) - JCPenney says it's reopening some of its stores, just two weeks after declaring bankruptcy.

The clothing retailer shut down brick-and-mortar locations due to COVID-19, but now as the U.S. begins to reopen, they plan to begin opening their stores.

JCPenney says it plans to have about 500 stores open again by Wednesday.

While it's reopening some locations based on public health, the retailer is also moving to permanently close others based on finances.

The company announced they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month as well as their plans to close about 200 stores this year.

