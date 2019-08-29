It's our 70th Anniversary!

Noon, Aug. 29, 1949: Station manager Johnny Gillin throws the switch putting Nebraska’s First TV station on the air.

We were WOW-TV then, and became WOWT in 1975 with a change in ownership.

In the beginning, there wasn't a clear model for what a local television station should look like. The network only provided programming for a part of the day leaving local stations to fill the rest.

WOW-TV grew out of WOW radio, and a lot of the early programming felt like radio shows done on camera.

It also gave opportunities for local talent to find their way into the new medium.

Martha Bohlson was already well known for her cooking shows on the radio, TV was a natural for her: "How about that second cup of coffee this morning — or is it your third?”

We still get requests for her recipes, but sorry to say we can't help you there.

On his coffee counter program, a very young Don Keough talked about race relations in 1950s Omaha: "It was very shocking three days after I came here and came face-to-face with this Jim Crow, don't you know."

Keough did not pursue a broadcast career, but he did go on to become president of Coca Cola.

Steve Bell was a young reporter working in our newsroom who went on the be the news anchor on Good Morning America.

And then there is the most famous WOWT alumni: Johnny Carson. In 1952, he had a program called “The Squirrel’s Nest.” The show was live, but one episode was done on film — and we still have it. In fact, a clip from his Christmas program in 1952 looks remarkably like “The Tonight Show.”

News has been a major part of our operation from the very beginning. We covered former President Harry S. Truman stumping for future President John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson at the airport, and of course, lighter stories like the last streetcar in Omaha.

But there were tough stories to cover, too.

The flood of 1952 looks sadly familiar. And Bell was in Dallas the day after the assassination of President Kennedy…

We can't begin to touch on it all. There have been so many technological and cultural changes in the last seventy years, and our time is limited. But one thing remains clear: Seventy years ago, Gillin had it right.

“And believe you me, that television set of yours is going to be the center of things in your home for a long time to come.”

Thanks for making us a part of your everyday.