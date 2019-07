Omaha, you may now light the fireworks.

Although residents have been able to purchase fireworks since June 28, the city's fireworks ordinance specifies fireworks can only be set off from noon to 11 p.m. July 2-4.

Authorities are asking those with fireworks complaints to call Douglas County's non-emergency number: 402-444-5802

Omaha Police will have an amnesty day Saturday to turn in any unused fireworks. You can also turn in firearms at this event.