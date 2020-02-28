It's not coronavirus: Doctors remind that respiratory virus RSV targets babies, children

Coronavirus may have our attention lately, but doctors are reminding parents of another respiratory illness that affects babies and young children each year: RSV.

At just 7 months old, life has been a real adventure for Piper Cullison so far.

“She was originally supposed to be born in September, but arrived in June,” her mother said.

Piper spent her first three months in the hospital. Then, just when mom and dad thought they were home free, she caught a cold.

“She just definitely started getting congested, and kind of wheezing a little bit more than normal.”

Soon, Piper was fighting for every breath. She went back in the hospital, where she was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

The virus attacked Piper's lungs. She even needed a machine to help her breathe.

“So you literally couldn't even see her face. It was hard because we couldn't console her,” her mother said.

Omaha pediatrician Dr. Natalie Fleming said now is the season for RSV.

"Usually, January to February is the worst of RSV in Omaha," Fleming said.

The virus is just a common cold for adults and older children, but for babies it much more dangerous.

"It affects both the upper respiratory system and the lower respiratory system and at times there's nothing that can prevent hospitalization," Fleming explained.

RSV is common and highly contagious, but prevention is key.

"If somebody is sick, don't have them come visit you. If they're coughing, they have a fever, they should stay home and stay away," she said.

It is a message this family cannot emphasize enough; RSV put their daughter in the hospital for three weeks — an experience the Cullisons are sharing so other families will not have to endure the same thing.