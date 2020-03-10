Italy under lockdown, stocks rebound

Italy enters its first day under a nationwide lockdown after a government decree extended restrictions on movement from the hard-hit north to the rest of the country.

Panic buying erupted, prompting the government to assure citizens that supermarkets will remain open and stocked.

As the crisis deepened in Italy, there were more signs of normalcy returning to China, where President Xi Jinping’ made his first trip to the virus’ epicenter of Wuhan.

Even Italy got a reminder that most patients ultimately recover from the illness: a 38-year-old man who was Italy's first coronavirus patient was moved out of intensive care for the first time since testing positive February 21.