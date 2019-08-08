Is there a mountain lion prowling around North Omaha?

A North Omaha man had a scare before leaving for work Wednesday morning when he looked out his front window to see an unwelcome guest roaming through his yard on all fours.

Anthony Jones was sitting in his living room about ready to leave for work when his phone alerted him that someone was right outside his door.

"I go peeking through the window, and there he was. Big mountain lion," Jones said.

Video captured from Jones' Ring doorbell shows what he believes to be a mountain lion prowling through his lawn near 40th and Burdette streets. 6 News reached out to Nebraska Game & Parks to verify whether the animal in the video is a mountain lion.

"It turned around, and looked right at me," he said.

Jones said the animal showed up out of the trees behind his neighbor's house before messing with his water house and sauntering through his yard.

"He just walked to the light pole," Jones said. "Got about right here. He turned around and looked at me. I mean, he looked directly at me, and then he turned around and walked into the trees over there."

This time of year, Jones said he's normally out watering his grass or working on his car. He said he felt lucky he was on the safe side of the glass window Wednesday morning, and thankful his neighbhors weren't outside either.

Jones said he plans to keep his time spent outdoors to a minimum for now in case the big cat comes back around.

Jones' is the second suspected mountain lion sighting this week. People reported seeing one near 72nd and Cass streets.