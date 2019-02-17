Iraq war veteran and teen next door partner up to remove neighborhood snow

In 2016 we told you the story of Justin Anderson. An Iraq veteran, amputee and brain cancer survivor who uses a special wheelchair to plow his neighborhood.

Shortly after that, his story took off.

"I was getting called from the LA Times the Houston Chronical, New York Post, People Magazine." Said Anderson

The wheelchair was donated to him by The Independence Fund, an organization meant to empower disabled veterans.

Recently Anderson moved to a new home in Bellevue, and now he isn't removing snow alone.

It was the teenager next door, Noah Triggs, who decided to make shoveling Sunday's half-foot of snow a team sport.

"With it being a military community we still all kind of have the sense of helping one another out and the more you have working the faster the work is going to go." Said Anderson

"It's a dynamic duo pretty much. It's nice. I get the sidewalks so it's awesome." said Triggs

Anderson said plowing is just one of the ways he continues to give back to his community. He's also a motivational speaker with the Independence Fund.