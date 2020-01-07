Iran state TV says Ukrainian airplane crashes near Tehran

Iranian state TV is reporting a Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near an airport in the capital, Tehran.

There is no immediate word on casualties. The state TV report says the crash Wednesday morning is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues.

A civil aviation spokesman says an investigation team was at the site of the crash on the southwestern outskirts of Tehran.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.