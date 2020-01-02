Iran may be planning more attacks on American interests, US defense secretary says

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says the US has indications that Iran or its proxy forces may be planning additional attacks against American interests in the Mideast.

The comments by Defense Secretary Mark Esper seemed aimed at dissuading Iran from further aggression. (Source: Pool, CNN)

Esper spoke to reporters at the Pentagon two days after he sent several hundred paratroopers to Kuwait as a backup force in response to an attack on the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad by an Iran-supported militia.

He spoke alongside Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who said the embassy in Baghdad is safe.

