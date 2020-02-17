Iowa's legislature to hear several sex crime bills this week

There's a busy week ahead in Iowa’s capitol. The legislature plans to hear several sex crime bills this week.

Among them, a strict new penalty for continuous sexual abuse of a child that could land a felon in a 50-year sentence.

Another bill would get rid of the statute of limitations when it comes to reporting first, second, and third-degree sex abuse.

If approved, victims would be able to seek criminal charges or civil action at any time.

Another bill would also expand the criminal offense of indecent exposure.

