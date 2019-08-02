Iowa's annual Sales Tax Holiday runs through midnight Saturday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) -- Just in time for shifting into your back-to-school gear, the stroke of midnight brought a stroke of good fortune with the arrival of Iowa's annual Sales Tax Holiday.
The Holiday runs through midnight Saturday and offers a chance for savings on clothing and footwear up to $100.
As with all tax matters this one has its rules and regulations so you should take a few minutes to look them over before you switch to power-shopping mode:
- Click here to visit the Tax Holiday page on the web. Check the Rules and Explanations
- Find out What's Taxable and What's Exempt