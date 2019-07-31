Iowans weigh in on Democratic debates, healthcare surfaces as top issue

Just as healthcare was a dominant issue on the Democratic debate stage Tuesday night, so too was it on Wednesday morning at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

"I want to hear them talk about the medical, our healthcare,” said Jaimie Loose-Yves. She said right now Senator Bernie Sanders is standing out to her. "My little boy is medically fragile . . . so it directly affects us on the healthcare decision."

On Wednesday night she wants to hear the other candidates make their case in the second night of debates. Loose-Yves eight-year-old son has had three open-heart surgeries. 6 News asked her, specifically, what she wants the candidates to address.

"Probably more than anything the pre-existing conditions,” said Loose-Yves.

Across the street from Bayliss Park another personal story; another voter who wants to hear the candidates talk about changes to healthcare.

"I have a daughter who's terminally ill and I've seen the battles she's had to go through with her insurance,” said Jim Tanner. He used to vote Republican but said not this time around.

"It's a sad state of affairs that they can take seven or eight hundred bucks a month from you and then say we're not paying for this or we're not paying for that."

Out for a walk with her dog, Lynn Johnson didn’t have a personal story to share but echoed the desire to hear more debate on healthcare.

"The issues for me are for the middle class the Medicare, the Medicaid for the not so wealthy,” said Johnson.

