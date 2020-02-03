Iowa Caucus 2020: Not all Council Bluffs voters get into the political spirit

The first official political contest of the nation's election year, the Iowa Caucuses are a high-stakes event, usually providing a good indicator of who will do well moving forward.

But some Iowans still don't know what the caucuses are.

For those who follow politics, the Iowa Caucuses are a big deal. Yet several people 6 News spoke with said they don't plan to go to one of the 1,700 caucus locations in Iowa.

When asking Iowans out and about this afternoon whether they’re familiar with the Iowa Caucuses, a popular answer was "No."

In fact, most of the Council Bluffs voters spoken to aren’t planning on taking part in the process.

“No I don't get into it too much,” David Good said.

Cassie Randall also isn’t getting involved.

“I’ve heard things about it — not really following it, and I’m not going,” she said.

Some of the 11 democratic candidates are still in the state including former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend (Ind.) Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

After a year of campaigning, presidential hopefuls are ready to sway and pick up new votes. But Iowans like Good are content with how things are.

“No opinions of any. Presidents, president,” Good said.