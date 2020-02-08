Iowans consider the future of the Caucuses in the state

The Iowa Democratic Party has extended the deadline for candidates to request a review of the results of Iowa’s presidential caucuses.

The first deadline was scheduled for Friday. This year’s reporting mess and inconsistencies of the final count has people talking about getting rid of Iowa’s political process, but some business owners in the state have other opinions of the process.

This year democratic presidential candidates trying to come out of the gates fast by winning Iowa’s first in the nation caucuses.

All of the politics brings in a lot of business to Iowa and Council Bluffs.

But this year’s caucuses were a mess. A breakdown in the counting, slow results and doubt about who really won has some people talking about taking Iowa out of its first in the nation position and even getting rid of the caucuses.

“This process run by the Iowa Democratic Party has been a disaster,” said Bernie Sanders.

Maggie Smith owns a coffee shop in downtown Council Bluffs she says the caucuses did bring a lot of business to her coffee shop, but she believes its time to move on to a regular primary election.

“I would prefer just to vote I would prefer to do away with the caucus, it’s a long-drawn-out process it’s an old process,” said Smith.

Different opinions at Barleys Bar and Grill. Cody Hytrak says the caucuses bring in business and excitement, Cody thinks the caucuses should stay.

“Yeah I think it would be nice, it brings the community together,” said Hytrak.

According to Iowa state code, Iowa will hold its precinct caucuses no later than the fourth Monday in February of each even-numbered year. Iowa caucuses must also be held at least eight days earlier than any other determined stage of the presidential nominating process in any other state or territory.

No matter how bad this year’s caucuses turned out, this process and the states number one position are a big part of Iowa.

It’s that tradition that might make a change in Iowa’s process hard to do.

Friday President Trump put out a tweet saying, “Iowa and New Hampshire will not be moved from the primary schedule as long as I’m the president. Great tradition.”

