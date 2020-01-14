Iowa woman who ran over bicyclist in parking lot takes plea deal

A Central City woman accused of running over and killing a bicyclist has taken a plea deal. Melinda Lawrence took the deal before jury selection was to begin Monday in Cedar Rapids.

She pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while intoxicated and other crimes. Her murder charge was dropped.

The agreement calls for her sentences to run consecutively, for a total of 40 years.

Authorities say Lawrence drove over Jeffrey Scott on his bicycle on Aug. 30, 2018, in a Central City parking lot. A court document says a friend of Scott told investigators Lawrence had been stalking Scott.