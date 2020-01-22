Iowa woman pleads guilty in Nebraska vehicular homicide case

An Iowa woman has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide for fatally striking a pedestrian in northeast Nebraska's Dakota County.

The Sioux City (Iowa) Journal reports that Maria Gonzalez-Diego, of Sioux City, Iowa, entered the plea Tuesday. Prosecutors dropped a charge of failure to stop at the scene of a fatal accident.

Her sentencing is scheduled for March 10.

South Sioux City Police have said Gonzalez-Diego's northbound vehicle hit 62-year-old Antonia Lopez De Ramirez the night of June 24 as she walked across a street. Police say Gonzalez-Diego's vehicle continued north. A Sioux City, Iowa, officer later found Gonzalez-Diego and arrested her.