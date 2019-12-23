Iowa woman faces hate crime charge for second racial incident

An Iowa woman accused of Attempted Murder for intentionally running over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the teen was Mexican is now charged with a hate crime for another incident.

Nicole Franklin, also known as Nicole Poole, has been charged with Assault in Violation of Individual Rights. That charge relates to an incident at a convenience store where police said she threw items at a clerk and targeted customers with racial epithets.

Investigators say the incident at the convenience store happened minutes after Franklin allegedly hit Natalia Miranda with her car as the child was walking to a school on December 9th. Police said at the time that Franklin admitted to intentionally hitting the teen because the girl was "Mexican."

The traffic incident happened in the Des Moines suburb of Clive, Iowa.

The incident involving the hate crime charge took place in a West Des Moines store.