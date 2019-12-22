Iowa woman and her dog killed in wrong-way crash in Marshalltown

Authorities say a central Iowa woman and her dog were killed while traveling the wrong way down a state highway Saturday night.

Authorities said Kim Pfantz, 58, of State Center, was driving with her dog eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 in Marshalltown around 8 p.m. and collided with another vehicle.

Pfantz and her dog both died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash is under investigation.