Iowa woman and her dog killed in wrong-way crash in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Authorities say a central Iowa woman and her dog were killed while traveling the wrong way down a state highway Saturday night.
Authorities said Kim Pfantz, 58, of State Center, was driving with her dog eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 in Marshalltown around 8 p.m. and collided with another vehicle.
Pfantz and her dog both died at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash is under investigation.