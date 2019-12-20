Iowa woman admits running down teen with car because the child was 'Mexican'

A central Iowa woman faces a charge of attempted murder after allegedly admitting to authorities that she intentionally ran down a 14-year-old girl with her car because the child is Hispanic.

Our sister station, KCRG TV, reports that Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, is accused of hitting the girl on December 9th as the child walked to her junior high school.

During a news conference on Friday, Clive, Iowa police said Franklin left the scene after the collision. She was arrested Thursday and jailed in Polk County.

Police said Franklin admitted to intentionally hitting the girl in an attempt to kill her because she is "Mexican." Police said Franklin then made other derogatory comments about Hispanics.

The victim is recovering from several injuries.