Iowa woman accused of sexually abusing teen

Police say a Davenport, Iowa woman accused of sexually abusing a child on several occasions has been charged.

The Quad-City Times reports that Roxanne Marie Evans, 35, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse. She faces up to 10 years in prison if she is convicted.

An arrest affidavit says police received a sexual assault complaint involving Evans on Dec. 12. Investigators say Evans sexually abused the victim, who was 14 or 15-years-old, from July through November.

Evans was arrested Thursday and booked into the Scott County Jail. She was released Friday after posting 10 percent of a $10,000 bond.