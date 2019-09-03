Iowa voters select Google.org Impact Challenge winner

Tuesday Google and Governor Kim Reynolds awarded Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center as the ‘People’s Choice’ for the Google.org Impact Challenge award.

The Google.org Impact Challenge asked Iowans to pick the non-profit they believed had the most innovative and impactful proposal to create economic opportunity for Iowa out of five other Impact winners.

“Google is proud to support the innovative ideas of these five nonprofits as they work to create economic opportunity for Iowans all across the state,” said Dan Harbeke, Head of External Affairs for Google in Iowa. “Congratulations to today’s winners, especially EMBARC, who was chosen by fellow Iowans as the People’s Choice.”

EMBARC received an additional $125,000 in funding for winning, according to a release from Google.

According to the release, EMBARC’s mission is to train emerging leaders from the refugee communities to become work-readiness trainers. They will be called RISE leaders and they will help connect other refugees with education, jobs, and services to increase economic opportunity in Iowa.

“This is especially significant because refugee and immigrant community members can connect with employers and educational opportunities,” said Henny Ohr, Executive Director of EMBARC. “Now our program will be able to grow to better meet the needs of new Iowans.”

Google is celebrating 10 years of its Council Bluffs data center facility and according to the release, has invested more than $2.5 billion in developing it to provide opportunities to Iowans.

