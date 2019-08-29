Iowa tops list of 18 states awarded DOT funds to fix bridges

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced they are giving $225 million to 18 states to help improve bridges.

18 states awarded funding from DOT to fix bridges (Source: Gray DC)

Iowa received the most of the 18 states. The state was given over $33 million to help improve 77 bridges around the state and "will improve several farm-to-market routes across the state," the DOT release states.

Norfolk, Neb., has also been granted $8 million to improve seven bridges to "benefit the region's truck traffic, farming, and recreation economic activities and maintain access to life services for residents," the release states.

When selecting which states would receive the money, Federal Highway Administrator Nicole Nason said: "We looked at factors such as financing, how quickly they could get the projects completed and especially what condition were their bridges in."

Only 25 states were eligible for the funds. Nason said all 25 did apply, but the 18 states awarded really stood out.

The grant program was funded by Congress in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018, according to the Transportation Department's press release.

