Iowa to continue allowing refugees; Nebraska 'still reviewing' executive order

6 News has learned that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed on to continue welcoming refugees into the state.

In a letter to the U.S. State Department, Gov. Kim Reynolds consents to having refugees settle in the state. It's in response to President Trump's executive order in September requiring all states and local governments to send in a letter confirming they want to continue to receive refugees.

No letter by Dec. 25 means no more refugees will be sent to the state.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has yet to send such a letter. A representative from his office told 6 News today that the governor is still reviewing the executive order.