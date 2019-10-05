Iowa teacher on leave for social post about teen activist

A Waterloo, Iowa teacher has been placed on administratie leave for allegedly making what appeared to be a threatening social media comment about 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg in Iowa City

The Waterloo Community School District said Friday in an emailed statement that the teacher, Matt Baish, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Baish's removal followed a Facebook comment he purportedly posted about Thunberg's planned appearance Friday in Iowa City for a student-led climate strike demonstration, asking "Who's all going?" In response, a user named Matt Baish wrote, "Dont have my sniper rifle."

West High School's website lists Baish as a science teacher at the school.

Thunberg drew international attention at last week's United Nations General Assembly when she criticized world leaders for not taking climate change seriously.