Iowa strength coach denies 'unethical behavior or bias'

Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle denies any “unethical behavior or bias” based on race after being accused by several former players of contributing to what they allege is systemic racism in the program.

Doyle was placed on administrative leave Saturday.

The move was made by coach Kirk Ferentz in what he called “a defining moment” for Iowa’s football program.

Several black former players posted on social media Friday night about issues they saw in the football program and attributed many to Doyle.

The 51-year-old assistant coach issued a statement Sunday on Twitter in which he disputes the claims.