Iowa social worker filed $10K in improper claims

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A state auditor’s report released Thursday says an Iowa Department of Human Services employee filed more than $10,000 worth of improper or unsupported travel claims over three years.

State Auditor Rob Sand says in the report that a Dallas County social worker claimed more than $3,100 in excess mileage for some trips and also claimed reimbursement for work-related travel on days she was out sick or on vacation.

The special investigation was requested by department officials who suspected wrongdoing. Sand says copies of the report have been filed with Des Moines police, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Polk County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.