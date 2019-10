Iowa slaying suspect arrested in Georgia, police say

Georgia authorities have found a man suspected in an Iowa slaying.

Fort Dodge police said in a news release that 19-year-old Damion Chavez was spotted by a sheriff's deputy in Lowndes County, Ga., on Saturday in a vehicle on Interstate 75. The vehicle was pulled over and Chavez was arrested without incident. Two other people in the vehicle were released.

Arrangements are being made to have Chavez returned to Iowa. Iowa court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Fort Dodge police say Chavez has been charged with robbery and first-degree murder in the slaying of 28-year-old Mohammed Yaqoub, who lived in Sioux Falls, S.D. Officers sent to check reports of a shooting found Yaqoub. He had been shot several times.

The Messenger reported the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Friday, when police were called to the scene on the west side of the city for reports of a shooting.

Officers and paramedics found the man, later identified as 28-year-old Mohammed Yaqoub of Sioux Falls, S.D., at a home and were unable to revive him. Police Capt. Ryan Gruenberg says Yaqoub had been shot several times.

A 16-year-old boy arrested earlier on suspicion of aiding and abetting a robbery.