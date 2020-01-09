Iowa senators debate on war powers resolution

The House of Representatives is debating whether or not they should limit the president's power to use military action against Iran.

The war powers resolution follows outrage on both sides of the aisle over the briefing president Trump gave on Iran yesterday.

"Should we come to a point where we do need to commit troops, there are actions that need to be taken against Iran, then the President should come to Congress and consult with us. But with what they're doing in the house right now, it's not necessary. It's an unnecessary exercise," said Sen. Joni Ernst.

Sen. Chuck Grassley said, “It's still the law of the land. And since it hasn't been changed in the last 60 years -- I don't know why you'd want to change it now."

Some members of the administration and many republicans contend the President's actions fall under protection from a law signed a week after 9/11 granting presidents the authority to use force against terrorists and nations that harbor them. The administration has also argued there was an imminent threat that precipitated the strike.

