Robbery convict missing from work release in northeast Iowa

Authorities are seeking a robbery convict who failed to report back from work-release on Wednesday night two days after he was admitted to the program.

The Iowa Department of Corrections reported Andrew Brasean Buchanan, convicted of 2nd-degree robbery in Polk County, failed to report back to the Marshalltown Residential Facility as required.

Buchanan, 26, is described as a black male, height 5’9” and weighs 156 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility Feb. 17.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact local authorities.

