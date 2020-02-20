Robbery convict missing from work release in northeast Iowa

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WOWT) -- Authorities are seeking a robbery convict who failed to report back from work-release on Wednesday night two days after he was admitted to the program.
The Iowa Department of Corrections reported Andrew Brasean Buchanan, convicted of 2nd-degree robbery in Polk County, failed to report back to the Marshalltown Residential Facility as required.
Buchanan, 26, is described as a black male, height 5’9” and weighs 156 pounds.
He was admitted to the work release facility Feb. 17.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact local authorities.