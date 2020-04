Iowa reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 52 more cases

Iowa Department of Public Health reported the death of two elderly residents Wednesday, attributing coronavirus.

In a release from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office, IDPH said the two deaths were both people ages 81 or older; one lived in Polk County, the other in Washington County.

IDPH also released a list of 52 new cases, including a case reported Tuesday by Pottawattamie County's health department:



Cerro Gordo County -- 1 adult age 18-40

1 adult age 18-40 Clayton County -- 1 adult age 81 or older

1 adult age 81 or older Clinton County -- 1 adult age 18-40

1 adult age 18-40 Dallas County -- 1 adult age 18-40 and 1 age 61-80

1 adult age 18-40 and 1 age 61-80 Des Moines County -- 1 adult age 41-60

1 adult age 41-60 Dubuque County -- 1 adult age 41-60 years

1 adult age 41-60 years Harrison County -- 1 adult age 61-80

1 adult age 61-80 Henry County -- 1 adult age 18-40 and 1 age 61-80

1 adult age 18-40 and 1 age 61-80 Iowa County -- 1 adult age 18-40

1 adult age 18-40 Jasper County -- 1 adult age 41-60

1 adult age 41-60 Johnson County -- 1 adult 18-40, 1 age 41-60, and 1 age 61-80

1 adult 18-40, 1 age 41-60, and 1 age 61-80 Linn County -- 2 adults ages 18-40 and 2 ages 41-60

2 adults ages 18-40 and 2 ages 41-60 Madison County -- 1 adult age 61-80

1 adult age 61-80 Mitchell County -- 2 adults ages 41-60

2 adults ages 41-60 Muscatine County -- 1 adult age 41-60 and 1 age 61-80

1 adult age 41-60 and 1 age 61-80 O’Brien County -- 1 adult age 41-60 and 1 adult age 61-80

1 adult age 41-60 and 1 adult age 61-80 Polk County -- 1 adult age 41-60, 3 ages 61-80, and 1 age 81 or older

1 adult age 41-60, 3 ages 61-80, and 1 age 81 or older Pottawattamie County -- 1 child age 17 or younger

1 child age 17 or younger Poweshiek County -- 1 adult age 61-80

1 adult age 61-80 Scott County -- 2 adults ages 41-60 and 1 age 18-40

2 adults ages 41-60 and 1 age 18-40 Story County -- 2 adults ages 61-80

2 adults ages 61-80 Tama County -- 1 adult age 41-60 and 2 adults ages 61-80

1 adult age 41-60 and 2 adults ages 61-80 Van Buren County -- 1 adult age 61-80

1 adult age 61-80 Warren County -- 1 adult age 18-40

1 adult age 18-40 Washington County -- 1 adult age 18-40, 5 ages 41-60, 2 ages 61-80, and one age 81 or older

The state's lab reported 7,304 negative tests to date, the release states.