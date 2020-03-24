Iowa reports 19 more cases; state's total tops 120

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health notified 19 more people Tuesday that they tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news release from the governor's office.
IDPH listed the following locations and age range for the newest cases:
- Black Hawk -- one adult age 41-60
- Buchanan County -- one adult age 41-60
- Cedar County -- one adult age 61-80
- Dallas County -- one adult age 41-60
- Jasper County -- one adult age 61-80
- Johnson County -- one adult age 41-60 and one age 61-80
- Muscatine County -- two adults ages 61-80
- Polk County -- three adults ages 18-40, one age 41-60, and one age 61-80
- Poweshiek County -- one adult age 61-80
- Story County -- one adult age 61-80
- Tama County -- one aged adult (41-60
- Warren County -- 1 adult (18-40
- Washington County -- 1 older adult (61-80
More than 2,300 negative tests have been recorded in multiple labs, the release states.
Gov. Kim Reynolds is planning to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. today to give an update on the state's COVID-19 strategies.