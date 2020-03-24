Iowa reports 19 more cases; state's total tops 120

Updated: Tue 11:25 AM, Mar 24, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health notified 19 more people Tuesday that they tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news release from the governor's office.

IDPH listed the following locations and age range for the newest cases:

  • Black Hawk -- one adult age 41-60
  • Buchanan County -- one adult age 41-60
  • Cedar County -- one adult age 61-80
  • Dallas County -- one adult age 41-60
  • Jasper County -- one adult age 61-80
  • Johnson County -- one adult age 41-60 and one age 61-80
  • Muscatine County -- two adults ages 61-80
  • Polk County -- three adults ages 18-40, one age 41-60, and one age 61-80
  • Poweshiek County -- one adult age 61-80
  • Story County -- one adult age 61-80
  • Tama County -- one aged adult (41-60
  • Warren County -- 1 adult (18-40
  • Washington County -- 1 older adult (61-80

More than 2,300 negative tests have been recorded in multiple labs, the release states.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is planning to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. today to give an update on the state's COVID-19 strategies.

 