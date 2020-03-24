Iowa reports 19 more cases; state's total tops 120

The Iowa Department of Public Health notified 19 more people Tuesday that they tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news release from the governor's office.

IDPH listed the following locations and age range for the newest cases:



Black Hawk -- one adult age 41-60

one adult age 41-60 Buchanan County -- one adult age 41-60

one adult age 41-60 Cedar County -- one adult age 61-80

one adult age 61-80 Dallas County -- one adult age 41-60

one adult age 41-60 Jasper County -- one adult age 61-80

one adult age 61-80 Johnson County -- one adult age 41-60 and one age 61-80

one adult age 41-60 and one age 61-80 Muscatine County -- two adults ages 61-80

two adults ages 61-80 Polk County -- three adults ages 18-40, one age 41-60, and one age 61-80

three adults ages 18-40, one age 41-60, and one age 61-80 Poweshiek County -- one adult age 61-80

one adult age 61-80 Story County -- one adult age 61-80

one adult age 61-80 Tama County -- one aged adult (41-60

one aged adult (41-60 Warren County -- 1 adult (18-40

1 adult (18-40 Washington County -- 1 older adult (61-80

More than 2,300 negative tests have been recorded in multiple labs, the release states.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is planning to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. today to give an update on the state's COVID-19 strategies.