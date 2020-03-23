Iowa reports 105 cases of coronavirus in the state after 15 more test positive

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 15 more positive cases of coronavirus in the state Monday, bringing its tally to 105.
According to a release from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office, IDPH has reported new cases in the following counties:
- Allamakee County -- one adult age 18-40
- Dubuque County -- one adult age 18-40 and one age 61-80
- Hancock County -- two adults age 61-80
- Johnson County -- one adult age 41-60, two ages 61-80
- Linn County -- one adult age 18-40 and one age 41-60
- Muscatine County -- one adult age 41-60
- Polk County -- one adult age 18-40 and one age 41-60
- Wapello County -- one adult age 61-80
- Woodbury County -- one adult age 41-60
The state reports a total of 2,043 negative test results to-date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs, according to the release.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday to give further updates. Watch it on Reynolds' Facebook page.
—
RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites