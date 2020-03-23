Iowa reports 105 cases of coronavirus in the state after 15 more test positive

Updated: Mon 12:03 PM, Mar 23, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 15 more positive cases of coronavirus in the state Monday, bringing its tally to 105.

According to a release from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office, IDPH has reported new cases in the following counties:

  • Allamakee County -- one adult age 18-40
  • Dubuque County -- one adult age 18-40 and one age 61-80
  • Hancock County -- two adults age 61-80
  • Johnson County -- one adult age 41-60, two ages 61-80
  • Linn County -- one adult age 18-40 and one age 41-60
  • Muscatine County -- one adult age 41-60
  • Polk County -- one adult age 18-40 and one age 41-60
  • Wapello County -- one adult age 61-80
  • Woodbury County -- one adult age 41-60

The state reports a total of 2,043 negative test results to-date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs, according to the release.

The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday to give further updates. Watch it on Reynolds' Facebook page.


