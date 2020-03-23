Iowa reports 105 cases of coronavirus in the state after 15 more test positive

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 15 more positive cases of coronavirus in the state Monday, bringing its tally to 105.

According to a release from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office, IDPH has reported new cases in the following counties:



Allamakee County -- one adult age 18-40

one adult age 18-40 Dubuque County -- one adult age 18-40 and one age 61-80

one adult age 18-40 and one age 61-80 Hancock County -- two adults age 61-80

two adults age 61-80 Johnson County -- one adult age 41-60, two ages 61-80

one adult age 41-60, two ages 61-80 Linn County -- one adult age 18-40 and one age 41-60

one adult age 18-40 and one age 41-60 Muscatine County -- one adult age 41-60

one adult age 41-60 Polk County -- one adult age 18-40 and one age 41-60

one adult age 18-40 and one age 41-60 Wapello County -- one adult age 61-80

one adult age 61-80 Woodbury County -- one adult age 41-60

The state reports a total of 2,043 negative test results to-date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs, according to the release.

The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday to give further updates. Watch it on Reynolds' Facebook page.

—

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites