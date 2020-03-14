Iowa officials met with Iowa grocers to discuss coronavirus mitigation efforts

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst met with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, a number of Iowa grocers, and other state officials to discuss coronavirus mitigation efforts.

Iow Gov. Kim Reynolds (Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0, License Link)

Hy-Vee, Fareway, Casey's, Kum & Go, Walmart, Target, Kwik Star, CVS, Walgreens, and independent grocers were in attendance.

They met as the State Emergency Operations Center in Camp Dodge Saturday morning to discuss the needs and concerns of local grocers in Iowa.

“It’s so important in a time of crisis that we’re working in a coordinated effort—from federal, state, and local officials to members of our business community and private sector—to support Iowans across the state. Today, I was able to hear directly from a number of our Iowans and state officials about the work they’re doing and the ways we will be able to further support them at the federal level,” said Senator Ernst.