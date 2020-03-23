Iowa officials cut prison, jail numbers as state's COVID-19 cases increase

Authorities are cutting the number of inmates in Iowa's prisons and jails amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Gov. Kim Reynolds' office said Monday the confirmed total has hit 105. Officials told The Des Moines Register that COVID-19 has yet to be confirmed in any Iowa prison or jail. But an ACLU spokeswoman says it poses a particular menace to the overcrowded facilities, where there's no ability to maintain social distance.

The Iowa Corrections Department is expediting placement of about 700 prisoners who are approved for parole or work release. A judge has reduced terms for some Scott County inmates.